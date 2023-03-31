Lakers' 3-Point Barrage Leads to Dominant Victory over Grizzlies

After a series of close games, tough losses, and blowout defeats, the Lakers finally had a dominant performance against the Memphis Grizzlies. They had a strong start, making multiple 3-pointers and taking a 37-26 lead in the first quarter. Their 3-point shooting continued throughout the game, tying a franchise record with 22 made 3-pointers. The Lakers secured a 134-107 victory at Crypto.com Arena.

