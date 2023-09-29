Lake Station eyes $13.8 million budget

The Lake Station City Council gave initial approval to its $13.8 million budget Thursday, but it’s expected to be trimmed slightly when it considers final passage Oct. 12. No comments were offered during the public hearing.Vera said Mayor Bill Carroll wants to trim about $17,500 from the budget’s general fund by cutting consultant fees. Carroll missed Thursday’s meeting because of illness.

Councilman Dewey Lemley, D-at-large, and Ericka Castillo, D-4th, also missed the meeting.

Vera announced the city is again hosting Halloween in the Park from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 13 at Riverview Park. The $5 admission includes hayrides, hot dogs and other refreshments. Vera said the city is also hosting a small rodeo with bull riding and music from 3 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 15.

The event will be held on the lower level of Riverview Park and tickets are $20.

Chief of staff Adrian Vera said the budget contains $1,000 raises for every city employee. No raises were provided for elected officials.The budget, with $4.4 million in its general fund, nearly mirrors the 2023 budget, Vera said. The general fund includes salaries and operations.

Carole Carlson is a freelance reporter for the Post-Tribune.