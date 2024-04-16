Lake Powell Water Levels Expected to Reach Four-Year High

Lake Powell could reach a four-year high this spring and summer as snowmelt supplements the reservoir's water levels . Lake Mead in Nevada and Arizona and Lake Powell in Utah and Arizona have suffered from a regional drought for years, and excessive water usage is slowly depleting the Colorado River faster than natural weather patterns can fill it.

Last year, once snowmelt began in the spring, Lake Powell's water levels experienced a steep increase, jumping from 3,523 feet at the end of April to 3,584 feet in early July.If the lake rises 50 feet this year, it could reach a four-year high. The last time the lake was over 3,600 feet was in 2020.The Upper Colorado River Basin, which drains into Lake Powell and Lake Mead, has above-average snowpack this year.

