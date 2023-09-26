Lahaina family finds heirloom in rubble of their home on first visit after deadly wildfire

Among the first families to return to the burn zone in Lahaina is that of Leola Vierra, who spent nearly 50 years living in a home she designed before it burned down Aug. 8 in the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century They wore boots, white coveralls, face masks and gloves to protect them fromand other dangers, but their visit was cut short after about 15 minutes when workers showed up and cordoned off the property with yellow caution tape. A U.S.

A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official informed them over the phone that a crew did a “last quality assurance check” on Saturday afternoon and didn’t like not knowing what was underneath the crumpled remnants of the roof. A team would return Wednesday morning and the agency would call with an update, the official said.

Afterward, the family milled about on the sidewalk and looked toward the property. Vierra's son, Mika, said they would come back when they get clearance so they can look around some more. The four-bedroom house, which Vierra designed, was in the hills overlooking the ocean on Maui's coast. It had a pool, which now sits half full, and an outdoor kitchen — she called it the cabana — which is gone. headtopics.com

of residents to be allowed back into the burn zone to see where their homes once stood.

Afterward, the family milled about on the sidewalk and looked toward the property. Vierra's son, Mika, said they would come back when they get clearance so they can look around some more.

The four-bedroom house, which Vierra designed, was in the hills overlooking the ocean on Maui's coast. It had a pool, which now sits half full, and an outdoor kitchen — she called it the cabana — which is gone.

The family ran four stores that catered to tourists, selling aloha shirts and muumuus along with leis that Vierra's husband, Mike Vierra, would make from plumeria blossoms he picked in their yard. Three of the stores burned down. Of the family's dozen plumeria trees, three survived.

Three small banyan trees — one planted for each of her three children — also appeared to have survived and even showed signs of new growth.

Officials opened the first area for reentry — a section of about two dozen parcels in the north of Lahaina — on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents and property owners could obtain passes to enter the burn zone.

The Vierras have been staying at a resort hotel, like thousands of other survivors whom the government has put up in temporary housing across Maui. They waited until Tuesday so that Mika could join them after arriving from Utah, where he works in sales.

Mika drove to the property with his parents straight from the airport. He said he and his sister have decided to rebuild when the cleanup is done, whenever that is.

“We’ll be sure to rebuild something nice where our old house used to be,” he said.Johnson reported from Seattle.

