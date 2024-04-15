LAFD Recruit Firefighter Killed in Traffic Collision on 101 Freeway

A Los Angeles Fire Department recruit was killed on Monday, April 15, while trying to help during a traffic collision on the 101 Freeway in Studio City, authorities said.

A two-vehicle crash was reported at 5:11 a.m. on the northbound 101 at Campo de Cahuenga, according to the California Highway Patrol.“The Los Angeles City Fire Department is saddened to announce the tragic loss of one of our recruit firefighters,” LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said in a statement. “We extend our deepest sympathy to immediate family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult me.

A procession was held late Monday morning from the crash scene to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner’s office on Mission Road.“ LAFD recruit firefighter was fatally injured while rendering aid at a traffic collision on the 101 Freeway,” Scott said. “The firefighter’s name and additional details will be released after the family has been notified.”

Los Angeles Fire Department Recruit Firefighter Traffic Collision 101 Freeway

