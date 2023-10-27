LAFC players don't understand the reasoning behind expanded MLS playoff format

Giorgio Chiellini has played in two European Championship finals, two World Cups, an Olympic bronze-medal game and more than 425 matches in Italy’s first division. But he never had played in a league playoff match until last season, his first with LAFC. In much of the soccer world, the team that finishes the league schedule atop the table is the champion. In MLS, however, that team gets the Supporters’ Shield and the No.

“We're very good and we'll see. It's a big challenge for us.” Although playoffs still are novel for the former Italian national team captain, he’s a student of MLS history and knows the format frequently rewards not the best team, but the one with the most momentum. “Sometimes it’s not fair. But that’s part of the spark,” he said. As an example, Chiellini pointed to FC Cincinnati, which lost just one of its first 18 games and cruised to the Supporter’s Shield.

