'Lady Dahmer,' who beheaded lover in meth-fueled tryst, 'deserves to be happy': lawyer

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Tuesday for the murder and dismemberment of her lover, and her attorney intends to appeal. The convicted murderer has smiled, smirked and appeared to fall asleep in court, behaviors psychologists called by the defense, including Dr. Diane Lytton, said are indicative of her.

"She has been described as smirky — weird grinning — when she’s talking about the crimes," Lytton explained on the stand."Based on my experience and training, that’s a psychotic person right there."

Schabusiness burst into laughter when it was discussed whether jurors would be shown photos of her former lover's decapitated head found by Green Bay Police in a bucket. She also laughed as a jury rejected her insanity plea and handed down her conviction July 27.

Christopher Froelich took over Taylor Schabusiness's case after she attacked her previous attorney, Quinn Jolly, pictured, and he resigned.Froelich said Tuesday he has made"several" attempts to get a mistrial in the case. headtopics.com

"Should a judge be on a case if they witnessed a fight in the courtroom?" Froelich asked."I heard she tried to flash [the judge] in court.

