Lack of Tug Boats Blamed for Bridge Collapse

The Dali, which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge and caused its collapse was not piloted by tug boats near the structure as it exited the Port of Baltimore, with some experts saying tugs could have helped to avert disaster.

The case is being made in the aftermath of the accident that regulation mandating tug boats piloting vessels near critical infrastructure could be sensible, if costly, but federal agencies including CISA, Coast Guard, Department of Homeland Security, and the DOT each individually told CNBC that it is another agency's responsibility. Tugboats guide the Maersk Atlanta container ship at the Port of Newark in Newark, New Jersey, US, on Saturday, March 30, 2024.As the Dali container ship neared the Francis Scott Key Bridge after losing power and with no ability to navigate, there were no tug boats to guide i

Maryland Rep. Mfume: Lack of compassion around Baltimore bridge collapse is 'sickening'

Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-MD) said it is sickening that there is "no compassion" in the aftermath of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore.

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has raised concerns about the design of bridges and their ability to withstand impacts from cargo ships. Civil engineers have been trying to prevent such failures for years, but it is uncertain if the available solutions are sufficient.

