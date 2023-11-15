Lack of Enforcement for Domestic Violence Protective Orders in Remote Alaska

In remote parts of Alaska, justice and safety are hard for domestic violence survivors to access. Law enforcement is scarce and usually arrives after harm happens. But there is a tool that allows law enforcement officers to stop domestic violence before it starts: a domestic violence protective order. A domestic violence protective order, or DVPO, is a state- or Tribe-issued protection that requires perpetrators of violence to stay away from victims.

A DVPO is not a criminal conviction, but violating one is. Rick Garcia, a former District Court magistrate judge for Aniak and Hooper Bay, discovered that Alaska state troopers were unable to enforce DVPOs issued by Tribes a few years ago. “Currently, what happens with Tribal DVPOs is they’re not entered in the same way as state or DVPOs. So officers aren’t able to access that information,” he said. “What that means for Tribal survivors is that they have to carry a valid piece of paper on them at all times to get protection.” All 229 Tribes in Alaska have the ability to make their own laws and to have their own justice system

