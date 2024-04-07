Lack of Consequences for Traffic Violations in Utah

We’ve lived in Utah (Sugar House) for almost five years and have yet to see a driver stopped by police for a traffic violation! But we have personally observed many red light and stop sign violations (not just roll throughs) on an almost daily basis. It is accurate to say we have seen hundreds of serious violations for which the violators have suffered no consequences. And that doesn’t even take into account the ubiquitous speed limit violations.

Our letters to the mayor about this issue have garnered no response. This combination of violations without consequences has to foster a culture of disregard for the law — a culture which regards traffic laws as only suggestions. And that leaves public safety in the hands of drivers to decide what is safe. It’s no surprise pedestrian deaths are so high

Utah Traffic Violations Consequences Pedestrian Deaths Disregard For The Law

