Britain's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves with party leader Keir Starmer after making her keynote speech during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, England, Monday Oct. 9, 2023. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)U.K. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer delivers a speech on Tuesday that amounts to a public job interview for the post of prime minister.

He plans to pledge “a decade of national renewal,” after what he depicts as 13 years of decline under the Conservatives. Starmer’s speech to the conference in Liverpool is a key moment for a politician who has managed to unite a fractious party and gain a substantial lead in opinion polls, but remains a blank slate to many voters. A barrister and former head of the national prosecution service, he’s widely seen as managerial and a bit dull.

But with an election due next year, polls put Labour as much as 20 points ahead of the governing Conservative Party. Starmer’s actions angered some grassroots Labour members who want a bolder agenda, but it has revived the party’s poll ratings. headtopics.com

In a sign that corporate Britain is warming to Labour, companies thronged to the conference in The Beatles' birthplace of Liverpool, buying space in the exhibition hall, sponsoring panel discussions and attending a business forum with party leaders. The mood was noticeably buzzier than at the Conservatives’ muted conference last week in Manchester.

Labour economy spokeswoman Rachel Reeves told the conference on Monday that a Labour government would “tax fairly and spend wisely,” using economic growth to fund public services and boosting investment through a new national wealth fund. She pledged to build 1.5 million homes to ease Britain’s chronic housing crisis and repair the creaking, overburdened state-funded National Health Service. headtopics.com

