Labor Groups Sign Deal to Support Local Hiring and Union Jobs at New York's Offshore Wind Port

Labor groups inked a first-of-its-kind deal to support local hiring and union jobs with the developer of New York’s first offshore wind port. It’s an agreement for the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, envisioned as a crucial onshore staging area for some of America’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farms. The US gets very little electricity from offshore wind today, even though the resource has the potential to meet up to a quarter of the nation’s power needs by 2050.
The very first set of offshore wind farms are being built off the east coast, a key part of the Biden administration’s efforts to transition the country to clean energy. Policymakers say good jobs are another pillar of that transition. And they hope this new agreement sets a precedent for that, even as the burgeoning offshore wind industry tries to overcome recent setbacks. '“This is what should happen throughout New York with future agreements and throughout the country as well — good paying labor job
