LA Mayor Encourages Residents to Use Public Transportation During Freeway Closure

LA Mayor Karen Bass has encouraged residents to use public transportation while a portion of the 10 freeway remains closed.

Board of Directors, introduced a proposal Thursday with a series of steps she wants the transit agency to take to encourage the use of public transportation during the extended closure of the Among the directives included in the motion are a lifting of the ride cap for Metro low-income fare LIFE program, coordination with local jurisdictions to speed up trains and buses in the closure area and increase the number of "Transit Ambassadors" on the system to assist riders, particularly those who may be riding for the first time. The motion also calls for free use of the Metro Bike-Share system during the closure and reduced daily parking rates of 10 cents at Metro Park and Ride lots."Metro has reported that ridership on the E (Expo) Line is up 10% which runs parallel to the freeway," Bass said in a statemen





