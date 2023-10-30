La FIFA sanciona 3 años al español Luis Rubiales por su beso y mala conducta en el Mundial femenino

La FIFA no publicó los detalles del veredicto alcanzado por los jueces de su comité disciplinario, que investigaron los cargos asociados a las “normas básicas de la conducta decente” y el “comportamiento que suponga un desprestigio para el deporte del fútbol y/o a la FIFA”. Rubiales besó en los labios a la jugadora Jenni Hermoso tras la victoria 1-0 de España sobre Inglaterra, un encuentro disputado el 20 de agosto en Sydney, Australia.

Unos minutos antes, Rubiales se agarró la entrepierna como gesto de victoria en el exclusivo palco, cerca de la reina Letizia de España y la infanta Sofía, de 16 años. Rubiales renunció en septiembre a sus puestos en instituciones futbolísticas tras semanas de desafío, que aumentaron la presión en su contra ejercida por el gobierno español y jugadoras de la selección nacional.

