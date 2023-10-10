La comisionada del puerto de San Diego, Sandy Naranjo, se enfrenta a una reprimenda formal por 'conducta interesada, imprudente y potencialmente maliciosa'

El martes, los comisionados del Puerto de San Diego votarán, en una decisión aparentemente sin precedentes, si censuran a Naranjo.

Su trabajo remunerado más reciente fuera de la agencia incluye un papel de defensa de la política con ClimatePlan, con sede en Los Ángeles, y un trabajo de consultoría laboral con The Organizing Center, con sede en Filadelfia, según las declaraciones financieras presentadas al puerto.

Read more:

sdut »

San Diego Port Commissioner Sandy Naranjo faces formal censure for 'self-interested, reckless and potentially malicious behavior'San Diego Port Commissioner Sandy Naranjo is facing a formal reprimand for misconduct, including charges that she breached her ethical duties to the agency and violated state law, following a confidential, third-party investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior.

American Psychological Association names San Diego professor as its next presidentThe next president of the American Psychological Association is a San Diegan who becomes the first Asian American woman elected for the position.

Cooler, windier weather expected for San Diego CountySan Diego County was expected to receive cooler and windier conditions Monday with a deeper marine layer through the middle of the week

Woman crossing from Mexico falls into San Diego from 30-foot border fenceA pair of border crossers attempted entry in heavy fog early on Monday

Here comes a cool-down, San Diego, with wind on the wayPatchy drizzle may occur Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the NWS said.

San Diego Symphony opens new season with audience-interactive Carlos Simon commissionThe concert, which will be repeated at Carnegie Hall on Friday, also featured cellist Alisa Weilerstein's thrilling performance of Dvorak's Cello Concerto