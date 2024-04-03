L-Prize Competition Phase 3 to Reward Next-Generation Lighting Products

Phase 3 of the L-Prize competition, called Manufacturing & Installation (M&I), will reward the production and installation of next-generation lighting products that meet technical requirements in real-world buildings.

Up to four competitors will share a $10 million award based on technical and design innovation, U.S. content, production, and installation.

