L.L. Bean Reduces Workforce as Call Center Hours are Cut

L.L. Bean announced that it is reducing its workforce as it cuts down on call center hours to better adapt to the changing retail environment . Starting July 15, the company will "shift call center hours of operation to 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and consolidate to one shift." According to the website, customer service is currently open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET seven days a week. Customers can reach employees through chat, email or by calling.

The shift will result "in a reduction in staff," according to the company, although it didn't specify how many positions will be affected. There are more than 500 employees in the call center and a "large majority" will not be impacted, L.L. Bean said. "In this dynamic retail environment, a strategic challenge for us has been how to best serve our customers’ evolving needs and preferences," L.L.

