L Catterton's Nikhil Thukral Talks Birkenstock IPO and Changing Consumer Behavior

Pre-pandemic, 90 percent of consumer packaged goods companies were losing market share to young upstarts. “That phenomena is one we wouldn’t have expected 30 to 40 years ago,” he said. He said it was a unique business and they are “category investors” first. At L Catterton, they can change capital structure and management, “but you can’t change the fundamental nature of category that you’ve invested in.” He said footwear is not the most attractive category in which they allocate capital but what they loved about Birkenstock is it’s a very functionally driven product.
The average consumer in the U.S. has almost four pairs of Birkenstocks, and there’s a lot of repeat of the product. “There’s a lot of brand love. There’s a lot of brand heat. People aren’t searching for open-toe shoes but they are specifically searching for Birkenstock,” he said. He said when you look at full-price sell-throughs in their own channels and wholesale channels “this looks like a luxury business” with very little promotion. “There’s clear resonance for today’s consumers,” he added.
“We’ve owned the business for a little over two years. In two years, we have more than doubled the company’s earnings. The company did a little over $500 million in U.S. dollars in EBITDA,” “If you said, in the last 10 years, how many companies that have gone public have three characteristics: scale, $1 billion or plus of revenue, how many companies have a better than 20 percent growth rate over a decade, and how many companies have better than 25 percent of EBIDTA margin, we have 35 percent? Zero, not one company that has gone public in the last 10 years has those characteristics.
