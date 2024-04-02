L.A.'s Homegrown Talent and Local Food Concepts Take Center Stage at Coachella

Every year L.A. empties out for two back-to-back weekends when more than 100,000 festival-goers head to the low desert for Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. While last year's lineup was an unapologetic celebration of Latin music with Bad Bunny, Kali Uchis, Rosalía and more, this year's festival, which takes place at Indio's Empire Polo Club April 12-14 and April 19-21, places an emphasis on L.A.

's homegrown talent, including headliners Tyler the Creator and Doja Cat, and legacy bands Sublime and No Doubt. The just-announced food and beverage program takes the same inspiration, with several L.A. concepts popping up at the festival for the first time. Chef David Kuo launched his globally inspired Fatty Mart in Sawtelle in May and will be bringing his neighborhood market to the festival with grab-and-go items as well as made-to-order dishes such as orange chicken, a Philly cheesesteak with Taiwanese flavors and dan dan chili frie

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



latimes / 🏆 11. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

From Tijuana to the big screen: Local talent featured at San Diego Latino Film FestivalThis week marks the start of the annual San Diego Latino Film Festival. Official selections include films by San Diego and Tijuana filmmakers.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

This Must-Follow Denver Account Spotlights Local TalentRyan Leavelle's videography project, Hail Denver Music, is a reminder of the Mile High City's immense local talent.

Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »

West-side coffee shop opens; operators hope it spurs more homegrown business developmentNew business operators have grander ambitions in launching Culture Coffee on Salt Lake City's west side March 2,

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Homegrown comic book author celebrates leaders that shaped Arizona, American historyJoin José every Monday through Friday as you start your day with Good Morning Tucson!

Source: kgun9 - 🏆 584. / 51 Read more »

Why Homegrown ‘Dune,’ ‘Godzilla’ Sequels Aren’t Igniting in ChinaVIP+ Analysis: “Dune 2” and “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” still have to contend with China’s own domestic hits, such as “Yolo.”

Source: Variety - 🏆 108. / 63 Read more »

Suki Waterhouse Set to Play Coachella Shortly After Welcoming 1st BabySuki Waterhouse is slated to play Coachella on April 12, less than one month after she and Robert Pattinson were seen with their baby for the first time

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »