L.A. on the Record: A Pelosi-Bass love fest at Getty House

Good morning, and welcome to L.A. on the Record — our City Hall newsletter. It’s Julia Wick. Hours after speaking at Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s San Francisco funeral Thursday, Rep. Nancy Pelosi traded her dark suit for a sequin-emblazoned white shirt and joined another longtime friend on stage in a Los Angeles backyard.

The short-term replacement thrust two critical questions to the forefront of the state’s political scene: Will Butler run for a full term in the Senate in next year’s election? And if she does, how seriously will that shake up the race? — OLD SCANDAL, NEW (POTENTIAL) CONSEQUENCES: The Los Angeles Ethics Commission accused Councilmember John Lee of an array of governmental ethics violations...

Read more:

latimes »

Global Temperatures in September Were 'Absolutely Gobsmackingly Bananas'Last month smashed the record for warmest September on record — with no relief in sight.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Saul Bass’ ant horror movie Phase IV is truly strange.

84111grizzly bear getty (1).jpg

36609grizzly bear getty (1).jpg

14623grizzly bear getty (1).jpg

43215grizzly bear getty (1).jpg