L.A. on the Record: A Pelosi-Bass love fest at Getty House

Good morning, and welcome to L.A. on the Record — our City Hall newsletter. It’s Julia Wick. Hours after speaking at Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s San Francisco funeral Thursday, Rep. Nancy Pelosi traded her dark suit for a sequin-emblazoned white shirt and joined another longtime friend on stage in a Los Angeles backyard.
The short-term replacement thrust two critical questions to the forefront of the state’s political scene: Will Butler run for a full term in the Senate in next year’s election? And if she does, how seriously will that shake up the race? — OLD SCANDAL, NEW (POTENTIAL) CONSEQUENCES: The Los Angeles Ethics Commission accused Councilmember John Lee of an array of governmental ethics violations...