L.A. is beefing with NYC again — over scooped bagels

One Angeleno’s hunt for a scooped bagel in New York City has the internet up in arms, reigniting the city’s long-running culture clash with Los Angeles. L.A. resident and clothing brand founder Taylor Offer posted a video to TikTok last week recounting his attempt to order a scooped gluten-free bagel while he was visiting New York.

Offer’s audacity to order such a bagel quickly spawned outrage across the internet. A viral X post sharing his video wrote that the city needs to start “turning californians away at the border.” Many joked the order was so atrocious it should constitute a crime. “Californians needs to gtfo out of NYC with this ‘scooped bagel’ nonsense,” a user posted. “Be a man. Get a bacon egg and cheese on an everything bagel, toasted. Maybe even throw a hashbrown in there.

