L.A. Author and Yale Historian Win National Book Awards Amid Controversy

L.A. author Justin Torres and Yale historian Ned Blackhawk were the big winners at the 74th National Book Awards, honored for their works in fiction and nonfiction, respectively, as the prestigious literary prizes were announced Wednesday at a gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. But they shared the spotlight with a closing speech about the Israel-Hamas war, preceded by a controversy over free speech and the role of politics in literary culture.

After Torres, who won for his second novel, 'Blackouts,' gave a brief acceptance speech, he handed the microphone to his fellow fiction finalist, Aaliyah Bilal, who read a carefully prepared statement as more than a dozen other finalists stood behind her. 'We oppose the ongoing bombardment of Gaza and call for a humanitarian ceasefire to address the urgent humanitarian needs of Palestinian civilians, particularly children,' Bilal said. 'We oppose antisemitism and anti-Palestinian sentiment and Islamophobia equally, accepting the human dignity of all partie

