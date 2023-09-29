L.A. Affairs: I was a lonely widow for so many years. How could I find love again?

I missed companionship and the experience of sharing my life with a man who also wanted the same things that I wanted. So I created profiles on dating sites. By 2021, I was working as an online therapist for an international therapy website and I also provided caregiving support two days a week for a woman in my neighborhood. My life was pretty full and going rather well.

My boyfriend ached for pleasure, anything that could mute the howling that haunted him. I recognized it in him because I had it too.I was lonely much of the time. After about a year, I joined an online community called Stitch in the hope that I would make new friends and connect with other people who had lost a partner. In 2020, when most of us were feeling isolated and lonely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I set up an online group for anyone going through loss. The group was helpful for those participants who connected to others experiencing grief. It also gave me a sense of purpose.

By 2021, I was working as an online therapist for an international therapy website and I also provided caregiving support two days a week for a woman in my neighborhood. My life was pretty full and going rather well. But I knew I wanted to meet someone and be in another romantic relationship. I missed companionship and the experience of sharing my life with a man who also wanted the same things that I wanted.

Because I was a member of Stitch, I went online and noticed that there were a couple of in-person events taking place a short distance from where I lived. One was a walk in Culver City, and the other was a dinner at a restaurant in Marina del Rey. I signed up for both events and attended the dinner first on a Sunday night in late November 2022.