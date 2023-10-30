Kyrie Irving Feels ‘Frustration’ With His Slow Start, Encouraged By Mavs’ Potential

since being traded mid-season ahead of the February deadline. He was able to experience everything from his first training camp, a 12-day international preseason excursion with the team, and his first home opener at the American Airlines Center in front of Mavs fans.

By dealing with groin soreness during the preseason, Irving was limited to appearing in just two of the team's preseason games, with his practice time being reduced as well. He sees an opportunity to get into the weight room to fully maximize his conditioning and get more lift to reduce the times he's missing short on jumpers.

Irving admitted to having some frustration with his personal performance through two games, but he appreciates the play of his teammates for helping to achieve a 2-0 start. Luka Doncic has been instrumental in those efforts by averaging 41.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 8.5 assists on incredible shooting splits of .580/.480/.706.these first two games — you want to play exceptionally well and set a precedent,' Irving said."Again, it’s not just a me game. headtopics.com

Irving did at least mention there hasn't been much exploration yet of him being involved in one-three pick-and-roll actions with Doncic yet. There was a lot of highlighting of that action as a potential weapon for the Mavs to utilize when the trade was made and they were playing together initially. Throughout the season, Irving anticipates that more will be looked at, especially as roles are solidified.

"There are going to be times throughout the game where we can push and pick up our pace and other times where we're going to have to become a half-court team and really make teams guard us," Irving said.Since Irving made his Feb. 9 debut with the Mavs through the end of the 2022-23 season, no team played in more clutch games than Dallas. headtopics.com

