Kylie Kelce's Eventful Day at TODAY

Kylie Kelce had such an eventful day when she visited TODAY that she documented her experience. The wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce continued her “Places Kylie Has No Business Being” TikTok series by sharing how she made her way to Studio 1A on April 1. “Guys, just another day of me being places I have no business being,” Kelce begins in her video, posted April 4, before showing her in the TODAY control room.

She then recaps her day in the studio, sharing how she had “the privilege” to sit down and chat with Hoda Kotb and Savannah. Guthrie. “It was so much fun,” she says in the voiceover. “And we headed out to the plaza for the Eagles Autism Foundation All Abilities Clinic,” she continued, adding that they had football activities, cheerleaders and the Eagles’ drum line. “Then they let me get behind a camera,” she continues, as she’s seen handling one of the TODAY cameras. “I was clearly reliving my glory days in video production in college

Kylie Kelce TODAY Tiktok Studio 1A Hoda Kotb Savannah Guthrie Eagles Autism Foundation All Abilities Clinic Football Activities Cheerleaders Drum Line Video Production

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TODAYshow / 🏆 389. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kylie Kelce Congratulates Husband Jason Kelce on RetirementKylie Kelce congratulates husband Jason Kelce on his retirement from football after a 13-year career. She expresses her pride in his hard work and resilience, and looks forward to supporting him in his future endeavors. Jason thanks his family, including his wife, during his retirement announcement.

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Kylie Kelce celebrates Jason Kelce's retirement with winning picture ‘from the archives'Jason Kelce’s retirement from the NFL has been met with immense approval from his wife, Kylie Kelce.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Jason Kelce Honors Wife Kylie Kelce During Philadelphia Eagles Retirement SpeechGina Vivinetto is a writer for TODAY.com.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Kylie Kelce Announces Her And Jason Kelce's Dog Winnie DiedJason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, revealed their Irish Wolfhound dog Winnie has died in an Instagram post. Travis Kelce left his condolences in the comments.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Kylie Kelce tells Jason Kelce to ‘sleep with one eye open’ after Irish dance prankWhy was Kylie Kelce Irish dancing at a bar? The wife of newly retired Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce, reacts to the viral video of her dancing alongside the McHugh School of Irish dancers over St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Jason Kelce Brings Kylie Kelce to Phillies Game, Throws Out 1st PitchJason Kelce threw out the first pitch and became an honorary commentator during a date with Kylie Kelce at the Phillies game Saturday

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »