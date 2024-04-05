Kylie Kelce's Eventful Day at TODAY

Kylie Kelce had such an eventful day when she visited TODAY that she documented her experience. The wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce continued her “Places Kylie Has No Business Being” TikTok series by sharing how she made her way to Studio 1A on April 1. “Guys, just another day of me being places I have no business being,” Kelce begins in her video, posted April 4, before showing her in the TODAY control room.
She then recaps her day in the studio, sharing how she had “the privilege” to sit down and chat with Hoda Kotb and Savannah. Guthrie. “It was so much fun,” she says in the voiceover. “And we headed out to the plaza for the Eagles Autism Foundation All Abilities Clinic,” she continued, adding that they had football activities, cheerleaders and the Eagles’ drum line. “Then they let me get behind a camera,” she continues, as she’s seen handling one of the TODAY cameras. “I was clearly reliving my glory days in video production in college
Kylie Kelce TODAY Tiktok Studio 1A Hoda Kotb Savannah Guthrie Eagles Autism Foundation All Abilities Clinic Football Activities Cheerleaders Drum Line Video Production
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »
Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »
Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »
Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »