Kylie Jenner deletes Instagram story showing support for Israel after critics flood comments

Kylie Jenner posted and then quickly deleted a post to her Instagram story, according to reports, that showed support for Israel after Hamas launched an attack against Israel over the weekend. Jenner's Instagram posts - her most recent was posted four days ago - are flooded with support for Palestinians after she seemed to delete the story.

Hamas terrorists have killed at least 600 Israelis and wounded at least 2,000 more in a surprise rocket attack. The group has also taken dozens of hostages within Gaza, and the Israeli military is preparing to engage.

Kylie Jenner deletes Instagram post supporting Israel after backlash“Someone ask Kylie Jenner to point to Israel on the map,” one X user declared.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Rocket barrages strike southern Israel in operation claimed by Hamas, Netanyahu says Israel is ‘at war’Southern Israel was impacted by rocket barrages launched from the Gaza Strip on Saturday in an attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas.