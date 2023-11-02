Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet match in black at red carpet event amid romance

Although the “Dune” star was not recognized at the event, he still made a dapper appearance in a black Dolce & Gabbana suit.Jenner also posed on the carpet with French designer Haider Ackermann. At the time, a source told “Entertainment Tonight” that the relationship was nothing “serious” and they were just hanging out and“It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie, and she’s having a lot of fun.

More recently, she gave a subtle nod to her beau during her October interview with WSJ. Magazine when asked her thoughts on his film “Dune.

United States Headlines Read more: PAGESIX »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ETNOW: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Walk Red Carpet Separately at NYC EventThe pair have been rumored to be dating since April.

Source: etnow | Read more ⮕

PEOPLE: Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner Join Forces on Halloween as 'Sugar and Spice' from Batman ForeverKylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner kicked off their Halloween festivities with 'Sugar and Spice' costumes from 'Batman Forever' on Monday.

Source: people | Read more ⮕

USWEEKLY: Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner Are ‘Sugar and Spice’ for HalloweenKendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner showed off their contrasting styles in matching Halloween costumes on Monday, October 30

Source: usweekly | Read more ⮕

COLLIDER: ‘Wonka’ Poster — Timothée Chalamet Is in Candy LandA new poster for Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet and directed by Paul King, has been released.

Source: Collider | Read more ⮕

COMINGSOONNET: Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant Take Us to Candy Land in New Wonka PosterWarner Bros. releases a colorful new poster for Wonka, the upcoming Timothée Chalamet-starring movie releasing in December 2023.

Source: comingsoonnet | Read more ⮕

PAGESIX: Kylie and Kendall Jenner recreate Drew Barrymore, Debi Mazar's sexy 'Batman Forever' looks for HalloweenKylie and Kendall Jenner recreate Drew Barrymore, Debi Mazar’s sexy ‘Batman Forever’ looks for Halloween

Source: PageSix | Read more ⮕