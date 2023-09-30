Kyler Murray not expected to come off PUP list this week for Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is not expected to come off the physically unable to perform list when he's eligible on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. "Kyler is progressing physically, he is continuing to prepare himself mentally," Ossenfort said."And we're getting closer to that time when he's going to be able to go out there and join his teammates in practice.

When he's ready to do that, we won't hesitate to do that.

"I would say … is we can see a light where we're heading. I don't think we're quite ready to announce when that's going to be but we are very pleased with Kyler's progress, where he's going right now."

According to NFL PUP list rules, once a player has missed four games, there is a five-week period where the player can rejoin practice. Once he is back practicing, there is another three-week period for the team to activate him to the 53-man roster. Should the player not return to practice or be able to join the active roster by the end of those periods, he is required to remain on the PUP list for the rest of the season. headtopics.com

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Kyler Murray not expected to come off PUP list this week for CardinalsArizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is not expected to come off the physically unable to perform list when he's eligible on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sources: Kyler won't come off PUP when eligibleCardinals QB Kyler Murray is not expected to come off the PUP list when he becomes eligible and still is considered weeks away from playing, sources told ESPN.

NFL Nation Fantasy Fallout: When will Kyler Murray, Cooper Kupp return?Our NFL Nation reporters answer key questions after the week's games and look at what it all means heading into the weekend's Week 4 slate.

Family Comes Home And Finds Tiny Seal Pup Sleeping On Front Porch'You never know where these adventurous animals might pop up,' New Zealand's conservation department said.

Is 'Saw Patrol' the next 'Barbieheimer'?Hold on to your Pup Pad, Ryder — Jigsaw is coming to get you!

Cardinals bring home losing streak into matchup with the RedsThe St. Louis Cardinals look to end their three-game home skid with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds.