Kyle's Meltdown and Jack's Excitement

Jessika is baffled by Kyle's behavior after his meltdown directed at her. Kyle continues bitching to Tumi about how he's hurt by what Jess said (which wasn't harmful at all, by the way) since he's done nothing but supposedly try to help her. Meanwhile, in the galley, two guests check in on Jack and get excited when he shares his dinner plans. Max is equally mesmerized by the women and even lets them explore the crew area and his cabin, where they discover a Taoist sex book he's reading.

While the guests jetski, Jess attempts to talk to Kyle, who immediately barks at her to 'get out of my face.

