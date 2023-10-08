Kyle Richards Recommends This ‘Time-Filler’ Filorga Eye Cream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Why do the eyes get their own cream while the rest of our face sticks to just one moisturizer? Eye cream is important because the skin around our eyes tends to be much more delicate. It tends to become discolored or puffy with lack of sleep, sag with time or produce its own fine lines and wrinkles because of how expressive our eyes can be.

So, we want a product that specifically targets all of those concerns, both helping to reverse and prevent them. And we’re done messing around with cheap, ineffective versions that simply leave a layer of greasy residue under our eyes. headtopics.com

But what makes this Premium Beauty pick able to “fill time”? The better question is, where do we get started? This eye contour cream comes from a French lab with over 40 years of anti-aging innovation to its name. It contains hyaluronic acid, peptides and exfoliating ingredients to moisturize, relax, resurface and smooth out the skin around the eye.

Want more Filorga in your life? Richards also recommended the night cream from this same line, so feel free to add both to your Amazon cart for a revamped routine!

