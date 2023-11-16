Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Separate After 27 Years of Marriage

It was hard for Kyle Richards to hide her struggles with Mauricio Umansky on season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Kyle and Mauricio had separated after 27 years of marriage. The Bravo stars, who got married in 1996, denied at the time that they were moving forward with a divorce, but shared a joint social media statement detailing their “rough year.

” “We both love and respect each other tremendously,” they wrote at the time “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.” Their statement appeared to indirectly address rumors surrounding the nature of Kyle’s friendship with country star Morgan Wade. When the RHOBH season 13 trailer was released in October 2023, Morgan was briefly featured as Kyle tattooed her “K” initial on the singer’s arm, which raised some eyebrows for Dorit Kemsley. Both Kyle and Morgan have denied anything romantic was going on between the

