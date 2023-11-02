Kyle Marshall Choreography comes to Joyce Theater

Kyle Marshall, whose company, Kyle Marshall Choreography (KMC), makes its Joyce Theater premiere November 8–12 with a bill of three New York premieres, is a choreographer, performer, teacher, and the artistic director of a company that sees the dancing body as a container of history, an igniter of social reform, and a site of celebration.

Marshall has received choreographic and dance film commissions from the Baryshnikov Arts Center, “Dance on the Lawn” (Montclair’s Dance Festival), Harlem Stage, and THE SHED. He is a recipient of a 2020magazine Harkness Promise Award and 2018 NY Juried “Bessie” Award. As a teacher, Marshall has conducted masterclasses and creative workshops, and set choreography at schools such as ADF, Rutgers University, Ailey/Fordham University, and more.

“Alice” is a solo work about the spiritual journey to self-acceptance, dedicated to those on the verge of transformation, guided by the music of jazz great Alice Coltrane, and inspired by KMC’s Tastic“Onyx” delves into the origins of rock and roll, revealing the Black and brown people whose sounds, performances, and personalities created the revolutionary genre.

Asked what he wants people to know about his work, Marshall said, “One of the key things is that it is rooted in history, especially the history of Black and brown people. Also, it embraces the cutting-edge sense of collaboration, movement, storytelling, and abstraction.” Marshall said Tastic, who has worked with the company for the last couple of years brings, “a kind of embrace of a visual esthetic and a more visual experimentation (that0 has been a new space for us to play with.

