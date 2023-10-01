Kyle Higashioka reflects on Yankees career with end seemingly near

— Higashioka’s value internally has decreased.That’s not to say Higashioka isn’t a key figure in the Yankees’ clubhouse, a positive presence and a leader with years of experience. He’s simply reaching a point in his career where he simply isn’t one of the top two options at the position within the organization anymore.
“If I look back on my time in the big leagues with the Yankees, I’ve been lucky to have quite a few really memorable moments,” Higashioka said. “Having the playoffs for almost every single season, no-hitter, the perfect game, walk-off hit, there’s been a lot of moments. I’d like to win a World Series at some point. But this is all hypotheticals, so I’m not gonna get too in-depth.”
That’s not to say Higashioka isn’t a key figure in the Yankees’ clubhouse, a positive presence and a leader with years of experience. He’s simply reaching a point in his career where he simply isn’t one of the top two options at the position within the organization anymore.
Just as there are no guarantees that Higashioka will be back next year, there are other viable timelines where the Yankees need him next spring and keep him around. Would the Yankees consider using Jose Trevino in a trade, moving forward with Wells as their primary catcher and Higashioka backing up? What if someone gets hurt this winter or in spring training, pushing Higashioka back up on the depth chart? It’s far from a done deal that Higashioka’s locker in the back of the clubhouse at Steinbrenner Field will be occupied by someone else next spring.
Still, with the way the Yankees’ roster presently stands, the likeliest scenario features Higashioka playing for another team in 2024. That means Saturday’s victory could truly be the last time we’ll see him in a Yankees uniform.
“All the relationships that I’ve made here are incredible, especially with my teammates and coaches, even some of the front office staff I’ve known forever,” Higashioka said. “Whatever happens, happens, just try to go out there and do my best for the team. In the offseason, that’s out of my control.”
