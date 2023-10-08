Kyle Farmer smashes a two-run homer, extending the Twins' lead over the Astros

FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.

All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these

Read more:

FOXSports »

Houston Astros ALDS Game 1: Astros win 6-4 against Minnesota TwinsThe Houston Astros have taken a 1-0 lead in the American League Division Series after winning Game 1 against the Minnesota Twins!

Verlander holds Twins scoreless, Alvarez and Altuve power Astros to 6-4 victory in ALDS openerJustin Verlander pitched six shutout innings, Yordan Alvarez homered twice and the Houston Astros held on for a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins in their AL Division Series opener.

Yordan Álvarez reintroduces himself to playoffs with two homers in Astros' win over TwinsWith his father in rare attendance, Yordan Álvarez picked up where he left off last postseason by slugging a pair of home runs in the Astros' ALDS Game 1 victory.

Justin Verlander gem, Yordan Alvarez's two homers lead Astros past TwinsJustin Verlander pitched six shutout innings, Yordan Alvarez homered twice and the host Astros beat the Twins 6-4 in their AL Division Series opener.

Verlander, Alvarez and Altuve lead defending champion Astros past Twins in ALDS openerHOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched six shutout innings, Yordan Alvarez homered twice and the Houston Astros held on for a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins in their AL Division Series opener Saturday.

Live updates: Astros cling to 5-4 lead over Twins in Game 1 of ALDSThe Astros take on the Twins to kickoff their playoff run.