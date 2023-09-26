Kyle Bradish goes 8 innings and Gunnar Henderson homers to lead Orioles past Nationals 1-0

Rookie Gunnar Henderson homered, Kyle Bradish had another dominant start and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Washington Nationals 1-0, hours after the team announced that Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson died. Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws to the Washington Nationals during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Baltimore.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)2 of 8Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz, right, prepares to tag out Baltimore Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson trying to steal home during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 1-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)3 of 8Baltimore Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson follows through on a swing while connecting on a leadoff solo home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)4 of 8The retired number of Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson is visible as a crowd watches the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Orioles and the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Baltimore. Robinson died on Tuesday at the age of 86.

