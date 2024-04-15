KUT Partners with Austin Vida to Highlight Latino Arts and Culture Events in Austin

KUT is partnering with Austin Vida to highlight arts and culture events happening in Austin’s Latino community. Support comes from the Blanton Museum of Art and its new galleries dedicated to Latino art.April is Selena Quintanilla 's birth month, and her life and career are celebrated across Texas all month long. The Tejano star brought Mexican music styles to popular success throughout a career that was cut short by her tragic death in 1995.
“I realized she was one of the first people I'd ever seen on television who looked like she could be related to me,” she said. “It just was such a cathartic feeling at 8 years old, for me to be like, I could do this.” “The next thing I know, we're playing a sold-out room at Empire Control Room, doing six Selena songs from scratch, which any musician will tell you is very, very hard,” she said. “I really and truly and honestly intended to do this show one time, and before we even got through the next week, I had three more shows before the end of the year.”
“We're trying to capture the energy, not trying to be the girl in the purple jumpsuit,” she said. “If the energy is the same and you get that same feeling of like the opening moments of the Houston Rodeo disco medley, that's what we want."
KUT Austin Vida Latino Community Arts Culture Blanton Museum Of Art Selena Quintanilla Bidi Bidi Banda Music
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KUT - 🏆 77. / 68 Read more »
Source: KUT - 🏆 77. / 68 Read more »
Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »
Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »
Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »
Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »