Kurt Cobain's Hometown Show at Irving Plaza Gets Shut Down

His highly anticipated hometown show at the infamous Irving Plaza set for Monday night was shut down before it got started as swarms of fans and members of the media waited nearly two hours to get in. (I was one of them.) There were rumors of Drake popping out as the special guest, which somewhat explained the frenetic energy we felt while standing outside as the crowd eventually began to become restless. However, Cobain didn’t let that faze him.

As police began to clear the scene, Cobain rounded up the remaining fans who gathered for Slizzyfest and led them up the street to Union Square Park for an impromptu show, where he rapped along with fans as a few of his current hits blared from a Bluetooth speaker.“To all my fans and supporters — thank you for coming out Monday night, we really tried to put on the best show in New York, but for reasons out of my control, the show had to be canceled last minut

I Went To Cash Cobain’s Slizzyfest and All I Got Was That Classic NYC FeelingAfter being shut down by police, Cash Cobain and his Slizzy crew took the show to the streets of New York City

