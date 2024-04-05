Kurt Cobain: Remembering the Iconic Nirvana Frontman 30 Years After His Death

Kurt Cobain , Nirvana frontman and music icon, died April 5, 1994, 30 years ago Friday. With Nirvana , Cobain released only three albums during his lifetime over a five-year span, including the RIAA Diamond-certified "Nevermind," making him the face of counterculture and the grunge and alternative movement of the early ‘90s. Yet despite their brief tenure, Nirvana and its frontman had a profound impact on both rock music and pop culture , which continues more than a generation later.
Kurt Donald Cobain was born February 20, 1967, in Aberdeen, Washington. While in high school, he met fellow musician Krist Novoselic, and they started a band together. After various personnel and name changes, Nirvana was created, with Cobain on guitar and vocals, Novoselic on bass, and Chad Channing on drum
