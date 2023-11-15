Kurt and Wyatt Russell Discuss 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' on Jimmy Kimmel Live

With only two days to go until Apple TV+ & Legendary Television's Godzilla-starring live-action series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters comes tearing across our screens, the cast of the highly-anticipated series has been hitting the press circuit to get the word out. Making that much easier? The end of the SAG-AFTRA strike – meaning that late-night talk shows are ripe promo territory for projects about to hit.

For this go-around, Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell checked in with ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live to offer some additional insights into what viewers can expect. In addition, the duo shares what it was like portraying the same character in two different time periods (along with a clip that helps make their point), and Kurt makes it clear that he's got a lot of love for Godzilla. Image: Apple TV+ In addition to discussing all things Godzilla, the duo discusses being members of an acting family, playing pro sports (and whether baseball players or hockey players are crazier), the family bond of everyone having seen a UFO, and what it was like for Kurt to be a 'teen heartthro

