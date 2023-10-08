Kudus scores 1st Premier League goal to earn West Ham 2-2 draw against Newcastle after Isak's double

West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, second left, celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the London Stadium, London, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

The Ghana forward, whose involvement has mostly been limited to cameos as a substitute since joining from Ajax, came on as a 76th-minute replacement and slotted home a low finish from the edge of the area.

It had looked like Alexander Isak’s two goals in a five-minute span around the hour mark would earn a come-from behind win for Newcastle and complete a great week for the northeast club. On Wednesday, the teamIsak finished coolly in the 57th minute after West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez inadvertently headed a Newcastle free kick straight to the Sweden striker in the middle of the area. headtopics.com

Then, in the 62nd, Isak was on hand at the far post to tap in a volleyed cross from the right by Kieran Trippier. The emotional impact of the midweek result against PSG appeared to affect Newcastle early on as West Ham made a fast start, with Tomas Soucek converting from close range in the eighth minute after Lucas Paqueta rounded goalkeeper Nick Pope before playing in an inviting cross to the Czech midfielder.

