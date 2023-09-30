Kronthaler’s carnival: Westwood’s legacy finds its maverick heir in Paris

At Paris Fashion Week, Andreas Kronthaler rejuvenated Vivienne Westwood’s legacy, intertwining it with his unique style. Andreas Kronthaler accepts applause after the conclusion of the Andreas Kronthaler For Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection presented Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 in Paris.

(AP Photo/Vianney Le Caer)– An afternoon of stardom, surprise and style reverberated in the heart of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday. As Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood unfolded, it became clear: Fashion’s wild heart is alive and beating stronger than ever.

Here are some highlights of spring-summer 2024 shows.Pantomime ponchos, tribal silk headdresses and melted cake-like hats? Only Kronthaler could blend such disparate elements with such flair. The eccentric behind this show is no stranger to the spotlight, and it’s clear he’s carving his niche within the Westwood legacy.

With celebrities like Pamela Anderson and Christina Hendricks in the front row and unmistakable cheers from Place Vendome, the brand’s meteoric rise in recent years was evident. Inside, anticipation built, amplified by gleaming percussion instruments. headtopics.com

