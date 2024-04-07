Kristen Wiig's Surprise at 'SNL' Jacket Distribution Revealed

Monologue so excited to get her jacket for her fifth time hosting the long-running sketch show, only to find out that 'they basically hand those out to everybody like free maxi pads.' Wiig, who was also a cast member for ' Saturday Night Live ' from 2005 to 2012, first walked on to the Studio 8H stage and greeted the familiar show band before another five-time host Paul Rudd stood up from the audience in his five-timers club jacket.

After congratulating Wiig, Rudd said, 'You know what, I also heard a rumor that you might be doing one of those five-timers sketches featuring awesome celebrity cameos,' Rudd said. 'So, is there like a script or something I can look at for that?' Wiig then was greeted by a former 'SNL' writer, who broke the news to her that the show 'basically hand those out to everybody like free maxi pads.' An allegation Wiig denied, only to then call on and confront actor Matt Damon for wearing a five-timers club jacket even though he has only hosted the show twic

