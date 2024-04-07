Kristen Wiig's Return to 'Saturday Night Live' Earns Praise from Fans and Celebrities

Longtime ' Saturday Night Live ' fans don't need a reminder that Kristen Wiig , the recent star of ' Palm Royale ' on Apple TV+ and a new set of ' Target Lady ' ads, is widely considered one of the sketch show 's all-time greats. But it's nice to get that reminder anyway, as this week's episode proved yet again. Wiig, who left the show in 2012, earned her Five-Timers jacket (but not without some drama during the monologue) with a performance that was note-perfect in sketch after sketch.

And to make an already great episode even more buzzworthy was the large number of celebrities and former 'SNL' talents who showed up for Wiig in the monologue and were sprinkled in sketches throughout the show. They included: Jon Hamm, Paul Rudd, Martin Short, Will Forte, Paula Pell (the 'Girls5Eva' star used to write for the show), Matt Damon, Fred Armisen and next week's host Ryan Gosling. Even Kaia Gerber showed up in a 'Pilates' video later in the sho

