Kristen Stewart Discusses Whether Guy Fieri Will Officiate Her Wedding

Is the mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri, officiating Kristen Stewart’s wedding? The actor gave an update on the yearslong saga during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Oct. 26. As Stewart sat alongside host Andy Cohen and guest Jana Kramer, a caller asked if Fieri was going to marry her and her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, after Stewart previously said she would want him to officiate.

’” When asked by Cohen when she and Meyer plan on getting married, she said she didn’t know, adding, “We’re gonna sort of surprise ourselves.” Stewart was actually told by Fieri himself that he would be down to officiate her wedding when she stopped by TODAY on Nov. 4, 2021. “Hey, Kristen, Guy Fieri here, and I heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet, spikey-haired officiant for your wedding,” Fieri said in a pretaped message.

