Kristen Kish got a gummy bear tattoo to celebrate being the new host of 'Top Chef'

‘Top Chef’ star John Tesar shows middle finger during profane meltdown on hotel picketers: ‘Suck my d–k!’The cook tells Page Six that after she was named as the new host of the long running culinary competition show “Top Chef,” she celebrated by getting a tattoo of a gummy bear. But that’s all she’ll spill.

“There is a big story behind that,” she told us at the Time Next 100 gala, “But I’ll tell you at a later time. It has something to do with ‘Top Chef.’”She was included in this year’s Time list as “a gay Korean adoptee who grew up in Michigan, represents the next wave of celebrity chefs” and is seen as a worthy successor to Lakshmi.

“I am baffled, shocked and surprised this is nothing that I have ever expected in my life,” she told Page Six of her meteoric ascent, “Everything that has happened in the recent years has completely caught me off guard in a really good way. But I am thrilled to be here because I already recognize a lot of people. headtopics.com

Read more:

PageSix »

McDonald's ditching one of its most recognizable utensilsFormer McDonald's executive chef reveals his top hacks Read more ⮕

Mitski Remains On Top While Ashanti & Fat Joe Surge on the TikTok Billboard Top 50Mitski’s “My Love Mine All Mine” is No. 1 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 for a third straight week, while a slew of debuts appear in the top 10 of the Oct. 28-dated chart. Read more ⮕

Bristol Myers Squibb earnings top estimates even as top-selling drug fights generic competitionBristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was in line with estimates, but fell slightly from the same period last year due to lower sales of blood cancer drug Revlimid. Read more ⮕

Lester Holt, Kristen Welker, Hugh Hewitt to Moderate Next GOP DebateSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers. Read more ⮕

Lester Holt, Kristen Welker and Hugh Hewitt to moderate third GOP debateThe three will take the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami on Nov. 8. Read more ⮕

Hugh Hewitt, Lester Holt, Kristen Welker to moderate third GOP presidential debate Nov. 8 on NBCLester Holt, Kristen Welker and Hugh Hewitt will moderate the third Republican presidential debate, scheduled for Nov. 8 in Miami, NBC said Wednesday. Read more ⮕