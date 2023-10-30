Kremlin: Airport Violence Result of Outside Influence

The Kremlin said on Monday that the storming of an airport in the capital of the southern Russian region of Dagestan by an anti-Israeli mob on Sunday was the result of "outside influence."

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "It is well known and obvious that yesterday's events around Makhachkala airport are largely the result of outside interference, including information influence."

Peskov said that "ill-wishers" had used widely seen images of suffering in Gaza to stir people up in the predominantly Muslim region in the north Caucasus. He did not specify who the Kremlin believed had engineered the violence, or why. headtopics.com

Russia's interior ministry said on Monday that 60 people had been arrested after hundreds of anti-Israel protesters stormed the airport in Makhachkala on Sunday, shortly after a plane from Israel arrived.

United States Headlines Read more: NEWSMAX »

Russia closes airport in Dagestan after hundreds storm flight arriving from Tel AvivRussian news agencies and social media said hundreds of people stormed into the main airport in the Dagestan region protest an airliner coming from Tel Aviv. Read more ⮕

Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riot over arrival of plane from IsraelRussian news reports said people in the crowd were shouting antisemitic slogans and tried to storm the airliner belonging to Russian carrier Red Wings. Read more ⮕

Protesters storm Russian airport to try to block plane from Tel AvivMore than 20 people were injured in the incident, which occurred after Telegram channels based in Dagestan called for people to “catch” Israelis on the flight. Read more ⮕

Pro-Palestinian rioters storm Russian airport, flood runway looking for Israeli flight: officialsA group of Russian Palestinian supporters chanted anti-Israel remarks and stormed an airport in Makhachkala searching for a flight that was arriving from Israel, officials say. Read more ⮕

Russian protesters storm airport to block Israeli flight from landingHundreds of people on Sunday stormed into the main airport in Russia's Dagestan region and onto the landing field to protest the arrival of an airliner from Tel… Read more ⮕

Russian Rioters Storm Dagestan Airport Searching for Israelis: VideosRioters allegedly attempted to enter the plane, and were stopping cars and checking passports in an attempt to find Jewish or Israeli passengers. Read more ⮕