Krapopolis Supervising Director & Lead Character Designer On What's Next

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Krapopolis is the newest series from Community creator and Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, with the series brining the world of ancient Greece to adult animation. The FOX animated series Krapopolis has its two-episode premiere on September 24, 2023, kicking off the exciting new series.

Screen Rant sat down with supervising director Pete Michels and lead character designer Andy Ristaino at SCAD AnimationFest 2023 in order to talk about Krapopolis. Michels and Ristaino were able to shed some light on the creation of Krapopolis, the influence of other Dan Harmson shows, and the future of the series.

So part of the art style obviously is the time period. Were there any challenges that came with adapting this specific time period and mythos to the world of an adult animated show? Andy Ristaino: So how do you build a flamethrower out of that?

Pete Michels: Yeah, well, in design, we didn't do a lot of like, even background is I think a lot of the murals you see on the walls in the palace or the temple. A lot of those are based on Messinian and Minoan actual archeology that we've researched. A lot of our prop designers do.

Read more:

screenrant »

‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig Tapped as Guest Artistic Director for AFI FestIn the role, Gerwig will curate a number of films to add to the festival lineup and will be on hand to present one or more of those films depending on her schedule.

'Most Fan Servicey Thing': Saw X's Major Cameo In Mid-Credits Scene Explained By DirectorIt's a cameo some theories predicted early.

Saw X: Director Kevin Greutert & Production Designer Anthony StableyOur full interview with Saw X director Director Kevin Greutert and Production Designer Anthony Stabley which took place in the SAW Escape Room in Las Vegas.

Netflix's Encounters Director Says Making Series Made Him 'Massive Believer'Netflix's Encounters director Yon Motskin says he's now a believer

No One Will Save You's Bizarre Alien Codenames Revealed By Director'That was the shorthand written into the script.'

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Krapopolis is the newest series from Community creator and Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, with the series brining the world of ancient Greece to adult animation. The FOX animated series Krapopolis has its two-episode premiere on September 24, 2023, kicking off the exciting new series. The show was already renewed for seasons 2 and 3 well before season 1 was even finished, meaning that Krapopolis has a bright future ahead of it.

Pete Michels is the supervising director on Krapopolis, with him having previously worked on immensely popular shows like The Simpsons and Family Guy. Andy Ristaino is the lead character designer on Krapopolis, with him having previously worked on fantastic animated series like Adventure Time and the DuckTales reboot. Both Krapopolis crew members attended SCAD AnimationFest 2023, promoting the series by premiering episode 3 early as well as hosting a Q&A panel.

Related:Why Dan Harmon's Krapopolis Was Renewed For 3 Seasons Before Its Debut

Screen Rant sat down with supervising director Pete Michels and lead character designer Andy Ristaino at SCAD AnimationFest 2023 in order to talk about Krapopolis. Michels and Ristaino were able to shed some light on the creation of Krapopolis, the influence of other Dan Harmson shows, and the future of the series.

Pete Michels & Andy Ristaino On Krapopolis Screen Rant: One of the biggest names attached to Krapopolis is Dan Harmon. How did his work on shows like Rick and Morty and the expectation of that kind of content influenced the creation of Krapopolis?

Andy Ristaino: I feel like that might be more for me. I worked in character design right from the beginning, and one of their main directors was ‘make sure it doesn't look like Rick and Morty.’ That is kind of how it influenced it. So yeah, we went in a different direction, and a little more realistic and a little less cartoony, basically.

So part of the art style obviously is the time period. Were there any challenges that came with adapting this specific time period and mythos to the world of an adult animated show?

Andy Ristaino: Sure. I mean, I feel like it's all like a lot of costume research and time period research and trying to remember what fruits are available.

Pete Michels: We didn't have pumpkins or coffee. Well, we kind of had coffee I guess, but yeah. Also, I think some of the technology was a challenge too. So Dan's all about making sure that the gadgets and things that they create works, like with Rick and Morty, because I worked on Rick and Morty with Dan, and he wanted to make sure anything that Rick would invent could at least look like it could actually work. And the same with everything we do. But we're limited to Bronze Age technologies. So they have, bronze and they have tin and they have leather and wood and rocks, and you know, sheep stomachs.

Andy Ristaino: So how do you build a flamethrower out of that?

So was the historical research a huge part of trying to make things work, or was it just trying to make things believable and cheating things if you felt like it was better for the story?

Andy Ristaino: I feel like in the beginning there was a lot more historical research than there is now.

Pete Michels: Yeah, well, in design, we didn't do a lot of like, even background is I think a lot of the murals you see on the walls in the palace or the temple. A lot of those are based on Messinian and Minoan actual archeology that we've researched. A lot of our prop designers do. When we give them a challenge, they'll do a lot of the research and look up what something might have looked like or what the technology available was.

Andy Ristaino: But also the show takes place in that time period before Greek civilization was really established. So we've got a little wiggle room to make stuff up.

Pete Michels: And one of the rules of the show is that they have not yet invented written language. So we can't do any sign gags. It makes it a little challenge. Like, well, we have to somehow identify this building as like a medical office or something. Well how do you do that without saying ‘doctor's office.’

Another big aspect of the show is the star-studded cast. So how much of a factor did the stars play in the characters that they were voicing when it comes to the designs and the writing and personality and stuff like that?

Andy Ristaino: I feel like definitely the characters changed. If they were like, ‘we're trying to cast this person,’ but it fell through, the design would change to match the voice actor. And we do a lot of things where we try to match, like, the ethnicity and stuff to the voice actor. And I feel like that's the main thing.

Pete Michels: And there's also a lot of personality that an actor will bring to the character, and that needs to be reflected in the design too. So if an actor is cast, and it doesn't quite sound like that voice came out of that person than we’ll redesign it.

Andy Ristaino: Deliria needed to be kind of elegant and look kind of intimidating.

Pete Michels: And the word elegant is key there too. Because even the posing and the boards, you try to get her a little bit more regal there and a little bit more confident. She's really super self-confident.

What skill sets and aspects of previous shows that you've worked on do you think really helped you in developing Krapopolis, and what unique challenges did you face when working on the show?

Pete Michels: I think the most important skill set for working in anything in animation is the drawing. You have to be able to draw. I’ve worked with Dan Harmon before on Rick and Morty, so I kind of knew his sensibilities, what he liked and didn't like. My background is mostly primetime adult animation. So The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Rick and Morty. So I think it's that [there are] certain sensibilities that are in adult animation. Characters don't do cartoony poses, for instance, they don't close their eyes for a long time, or they don't bounce and stretch too much. So making it more like humans in a sitcom, that was kind of a big, big thing to bring to it.

Andy Ristaino: And I think Pete your were a good bridge to that world for us when we're starting to develop the show, because I feel like when you came on the show things really solidified. I feel like there's this realism and primetime sensibility that really sort of solidified when you started working on the show.

Pete Michels: Yeah, and even background-wise you know, just where to put the horizon line where to put the camera to make it like you're watching a live television show that's actually been shot with cameras and live actors.

Krapopolis seasons two and three have already been green lit, which is awesome. So where are you both hoping to take the show in the future? And are there any details you can give us about what you have in store for the next two seasons?

Pete Michels: They do meet a lot of new characters in the upcoming seasons and a lot of new locations also.

Andy Ristaino: Go to a lot of cool places. We visit more gods and stuff.

Pete Michels: A lot more gods. I think you’ve designed like 120 gods or something.

Andy Ristaino: Yeah, I’ve designed a lot of gods and a lot of creatures and mythological creatures and things that were never mentioned.

Pete Michels: Yeah, and I think those are the fun things too because we do not just the gods and goddesses and the humans, but there's also monsters. [There are] a lot of interesting monsters that animation lends itself to that were just really fun to do and fun to draw.

About Krapopolis Set in mythical ancient Greece, Krapopolis tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process. The series features the voices of Emmy Award-winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Game of Thrones), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Matt Berry (What We Do in The Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders) and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel).