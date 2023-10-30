The Seattle Kraken get set for one final contest in Florida with a clear goal of finally beating the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It will have to forget what happened Saturday in Sunrise -- in fact, leaving that memory in South Florida would be a good start. Instead, the puck caromed oddly off the stanchion and into the low slot, where Florida's Nick Cousins scooped in the game winner with 5:52 left as his club beat Seattle for the second time in five career meetings.

"It's a huge step in the right direction," said McCann, a 40-goal scorer last season."I keep saying it, but we've just gotta keep playing simple." They will close their five-game homestand (3-0-1) knowing they have reliable play on the back end and contributors up and down the lines to keep that mark perfect. headtopics.com

The 28-year-old Swede has authored two consecutive shutouts -- a first for the Lightning since Vasilevskiy turned the trick in late November 2021 against the Philadelphia Flyers and Kraken.However, the Lightning were not getting the best version of the winless San Jose Sharks, who are entering a massive rebuild, or the Carolina Hurricanes, who have been saddled with key injuries at all three positions.

"Whether you're playing a team that hadn't won a game or a team that hadn't lost a game, you should still have that same approach. And I thought we did."Under is 6-1 in Kraken last 7 road games.Under is 8-2 in Kraken last 10 overall.Over is 10-1 in Lightning last 11 games playing on 3 or more days rest.Under is 3-1-2 in Lightning last 6 overall.Tanev has been designated to the injured reserve list with an upper-body injury, and he is projected to miss four to six weeks. headtopics.com

