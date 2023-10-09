Kraken set roster ahead of season opening game against Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 11: Joey Daccord #35 of the Seattle Kraken tends net during the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on April 11, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Daccord's performance took another step forward in the playoffs. He had a .926 save percentage and 2.22 goals against average in 26 postseason games as Coachella Valley lost in overtime of Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals to the Hershey Bears.

Driedger, 29, had an .899 save percentage and 2.96 goals against average in 27 games played for the Kraken during the team's debut season in 2021-22. While he didn't play for Seattle last year, he appeared in 14 games for Coachella Valley and had a .908 save percentage and 2.61 goals against average. headtopics.com

"We expect Joey to be an essential part of that tandem as they work to provide good goaltender, playoff level goaltending for our team throughout the year," head coach Dave Hakstol said on Monday. Defenseman Ryker Evans, 21, and center Shane Wright, 19, are two young prospects that showed they have the ability to play at the NHL level this season.

Fleury, Driedger, and center John Hayden all had to be placed on waivers in order to join the Firebirds. All three cleared without being claimed and will remain in the organization. Those three and the reassignment of Wright and Evans to the AHL were the final roster moves made. headtopics.com

Also passing through waivers to Coachella Valley were forwards Cameron Hughes, Kole Lind, Max McCormick, Andrew Poturalski, Devin Shore and Marian Studenic, and defenseman Connor Carrick, Mitch Reinke, Jimmy Schuldt and Gustav Olofsson.

Kartye had three goals and two assists in 10 games played for the Kraken and seamlessly jumped into a premier role alongside Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle.

