Kraken fall 4-1 to Golden Knights in regular season opener

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Adin Hill #33 of the Vegas Golden Knights tends net behind a screen from Jaden Schwartz #17 of the Seattle Kraken during the third period at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The power play struggles were the most critical point of the night for Seattle as a deficiency from last year's team rolled into the opening performance of the 2023-24 season. Seattle had a 5-0 advantage in shots to open the game as they completely controlled play for the opening seven minutes. Hill had to deliver big stops on Matty Beniers and Vince Dunn to keep the game scoreless as Seattle pressured constantly.

"They're a good team in terms of transition and off the rush and we saw that on their first goal," Hakstol said. "We made a mistake and that was their first opportunity and they made a good play off of the rush. headtopics.com

Bryaden McNabb then hit Ivan Barbashev with a fantastic stretch pass to get behind the Kraken defense 80 seconds into the second period. Barbashev snapped a wrist shot by Grubauer for a 3-0 advantage that proved decisive for Vegas.

Jordan Eberle's pass from behind the net deflected off a skate directly to McCann in front. His snap shot cleared the left shoulder of Hill to find the net to get the Kraken on the board. Bellemare's return came immediately following the loss of Tanev to an illegal hit from Howden with 8:49 left to play. Howden delivered a blindside shoulder to the head of Tanev that knocked him to the ice. Tanev stayed down for a couple of minutes while being attended to by trainers. headtopics.com

"I think we had a lot of good chances," McCann said. "Obviously I think we need to be a little bit better on the breakouts, get in their zone and have control a little bit better. We did have some chances, goalie made some big saves for them. We're still trying a new look here, just trying to keep building on it.

Jonathan Marchessault scored, Adin Hill made 23 saves and the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Tuesday night after a banner-raising ceremony. Conn Smythe winner Marchessault scored in the first game of the season for the fourth straight year and the fifth time in seven seasons with Vegas. Chandler Stephenson, Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Jared McCann scored Seattle's lone goal. Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves.